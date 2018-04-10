‘Who Moved My Cheese?’ sequel to be published in September

NEW YORK (AP) — The author of the million-selling business book “Who Moved My Cheese?” was working on a sequel at the time of his death.

Spencer Johnson died last July at age 78.

His “Out of the Maze: A Story About the Power of Belief” is coming out Sept. 4, Portfolio told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Portfolio is an imprint of the Penguin Publishing Group.

The release of “Out of the Maze” coincides with the 20th anniversary of “Who Moved My Cheese?” — Johnson’s brief fable about the need for flexibility.

Johnson’s other books include “The One Minute Manager” and “The Precious Present.”