Trump axes trip amid discussions over Syria, raid on lawyer

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is driving the West Wing into deeper tumult as federal agents dig into his personal affairs.

On Tuesday, he canceled a South American trip so he could consider a military strike in Syria, and he bid farewell to another top aide amid a continual staffing shakeup.

Trump is still fuming a day after agents raided the office of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen. They seized records on topics including a $130,000 payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had sex with a married Trump in 2006.

The raid was overseen by the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan and based in part on a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump has privately pondered firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and publicly mused about firing Mueller.