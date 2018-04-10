Molina, Lovullo each suspended 1 game for weekend fracas

NEW YORK (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was in the lineup Tuesday night, hours after he drew a one-game suspension for a dustup with Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo over the weekend.

Lovullo was suspended one game and also fined by Major League Baseball.

Molina, who bumped plate umpire Tim Timmons during the bench-clearing dispute Sunday, appealed the ban. He started against Milwaukee and can continue to play until the process is complete.

“We were hopeful that, especially with the report that we had from the umpire’s comments, that it wouldn’t carry over,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. “But it has and now we’ll have to deal with it.”

As for Molina appealing, “I don’t blame him,” Matheny said. “I probably would have done the same thing.”

Lovullo was miss Tuesday night’s game at San Francisco.

The flap occurred in the second inning at Busch Stadium. Lovullo argued with Timmons, saying a called third strike on Arizona’s A.J. Pollock was influenced by the All-Star catcher’s pitch framing.

Lovullo used a profanity that set off Molina, who charged toward the manager. Molina made contact with Timmons while lunging towards Lovullo.

Molina remained in the game. Lovullo was ejected.

Lovullo said he “made a mistake with some of the wording that I chose.”