McConnell says he’s open to paring back US spending bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s top Republican says he’s open to a proposal from the White House to pare back a hard-fought spending package that has come under assault from party conservatives.

But at the same time, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell said the idea of cutting billions of dollars of just-approved spending may not have enough support to pass the Senate.

The idea is being floated by the Trump White House with support from top Republicans like House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, though it’s clear there isn’t enough support among Republicans for it to pass through the narrowly divided Senate.

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, for instance, told reporters that the idea is “going nowhere.”

The White House says work is underway to identify a possible package of rescissions for submission to Congress.