LEADING OFF: Yankees-Red Sox ramp up, Ohtani could return

A look at what’s happening all around the majors today:

BEST OF 19

Giancarlo Stanton and J.D. Martinez get their first swings in the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry when aces Luis Severino and Chris Sale start at Fenway Park in the opener of 19 games between the AL East powers. Boston has won eight in a row but is minus shortstop Xander Bogaerts, put on the 10-day disabled list because of a cracked bone in his left ankle. Stanton is still looking for his stroke — the NL MVP is hitting .167 with 20 strikeouts in 42 at-bats in his first year with New York.

SHO HIM

Shohei Ohtani could return to the lineup when the Los Angeles Angels visit Texas. The two-way star from Japan pitched perfect ball into the seventh inning Sunday, then didn’t start Monday. Ohtani has homered in his last three games as a designated hitter. He’s batting .389, and is 2-0 on the mound.

WRIGLEY WREADY

The Chicago Cubs try again to play their home opener, a day after a winter scene at Wrigley Field forced a snowout. The Cubs are only team in the majors that hasn’t had a home game. The forecast is for clear skies and temperatures in the low 40s when Tyler Chatwood starts against Pittsburgh.

NO GUARANTEE

The White Sox are still winless at home this season. They’ve opened 0-4 at Guaranteed Rate Field, and haven’t lost their first five home games since 1975 at Comiskey Park. Carson Fulmer starts for Chicago against Tampa Bay lefty Blake Snell.

BIG JUMP

The Orioles have promoted 2013 first-round pick Hunter Harvey from the minors to bail out a tired bullpen while they take on Toronto. The right-hander, the son of former All-Star reliever Bryan Harvey, has never pitched above Class A — he had been scheduled to start Monday for Double-A Bowie. The 23-year-old Harvey missed the 2015 season with an arm injury and had Tommy John surgery in July 2016.