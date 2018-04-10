AP sources: Raid on Trump lawyer about payments to women

WASHINGTON (AP) — A raid by federal agents targeting President Donald Trump’s personal attorney was focused on information about payments to two women who say they had affairs with Trump years before he launched his political career.

A person familiar with the investigation tells The Associated Press that public corruption prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan are trying to determine if there was any fraud related to the payments to the women, one a former Playboy playmate and the other a porn star.

Another person familiar with the investigation tells the AP that a warrant used in the raid Monday specifically authorized agents to seize records related to former playmate Karen McDougal. She was paid $150,000 by the National Enquirer’s parent company for her story, though the magazine never published it.