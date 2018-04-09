Israel strikes Gaza after explosive devices found on border

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says its aircraft have struck a Hamas target in the Gaza Strip, in response to two explosive devices found near Israel’s border with the territory.

The military says fighter jets hit a “terror target” in a Hamas military compound early on Monday. The explosive devices were found on Sunday near the border, hours after three Palestinians from Gaza apparently crossed briefly into Israeli territory.

The airstrike comes as Palestinians in Gaza have staged mass protests against a border blockade that have drawn Israeli fire. Palestinian health officials say at least 31 people have been killed by Israeli fire during the flare-up, including 25 people killed during protests.

Israel says the protests are a smoke screen for attacks on its troops and attempts to breach the border fence.