At the EEOC, harassment cases can languish for years

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal agency handling workplace harassment complaints has a huge backlog, with wait times for resolution often stretching for years.

And as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission takes on renewed significance in light of the growing #MeToo movement, lawyers worry that the increased caseload will lead to even longer delays.

Employment lawyers acknowledge that the cash-strapped agency is doing its best. But they also say the uptick of sexual harassment cases being brought to the EEOC could mean even longer waits — and suffering — for their clients.