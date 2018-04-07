Man City collapses to United, delaying EPL title party

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City collapsed to Manchester United to lose 3-2 and missed out on securing the English Premier League in record time on Saturday.

City shredded United apart in the first half, with Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan scoring in a six-minute span, but the celebrations inside Etihad Stadium were premature.

United, which didn’t manage a shot on target in the first half, was transformed after the break — netting three times.

Inevitably, the goals that drew United level came twice in two minutes from Paul Pogba — a day after City manager Pep Guardiola claimed he was offered the chance to sign the Frenchman in the January transfer window.

And Chris Smalling, so fragile in the United defense in the first half, came through with the winner in the 69th minute when he was left unmarked to meet Alexis Sanchez’s free kick.

For City, which had previously lost only once in the league this season at Liverpool, it was a first home defeat since December 2016.

United reduced City’s lead only to 13 points. But with six games remaining to complete the job, it seems inevitable City will win the title for the third time since 2012. It will happen next weekend only if City wins at Tottenham on Saturday, and United loses to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

It’s in City’s DNA to do things the hard way. Both the 2012 and 2014 Premier League titles were won on the final day of the season, the first with a stoppage-time goal.

Not even the home fans who bemoaned “Typical City” during their decades in the shadows of United — even slipping to the third tier at the end of the last century — could have imagined at halftime on Saturday they could mess up as badly as they did.

However sweet it would have been to become champions with its greatest rivals — and record 20-time English champions — on the same pitch, City’s priority is conquering the continent. The team’s supremacy in England is indisputable. But it will truly have joined the elite only when it finally lifts the European Cup — something United has done three times.

This season, that will require overturning a 3-0 deficit to Liverpool here on Tuesday. The Champions League quarterfinal second leg is Guardiola’s priority. The lineup sent out to face United made that clear. The key attacking options — Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero — were both left on the bench. So, too, was player of the year contender Kevin De Bruyne.

They weren’t missed, in the first half at least. United crumbled, just like City did at Anfield on Wednesday.

And it was the team’s longest-serving player who came through with the opener. Kompany was signed a week before the Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008 and he has been an integral part of the team’s transformation, battling through more than 40 injuries in a decade.

When Leroy Sane swung in a corner in the 25th minute, Smalling was grappling at Kompany and still tugging at the defender’s shirt as he leapt into the air. The Belgian was still able to head into the net.

And within 5 minutes and 15 seconds, the ball was in David de Gea’s net again.

Ilkay Gundogan swiveled and turned to meet Sterling’s pass, then dispatched the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

City was shredding through United with ease, enjoying the freedom to stroll across the pitch. Jose Mourinho’s side was barely able to get into City’s half.

The embarrassment could have been greater for United had Raheem Sterling not blazed the ball over the crossbar twice.

Mourinho had a simple warning to his United players in the dressing room at halftime.

“He said that we didn’t want to be the clowns standing there watching them get their title,” Smalling said. “City have been fantastic here all season, but we stepped up.”

Big time.

Sanchez’s cross was chested down powerfully by Ander Herrera into the path of Pogba who tapped into the net.

City was stunned and didn’t tighten up at the back.

Pogba picked up possession around the halfway line and sent the ball out to Sanchez on the left. As the Chile forward held up the ball, Pogba raced into the penalty area, past Nicolas Otamendi to meet a cross and power a header into the net.

His hair was dyed in City blue, but Pogba is very much a Red Devil.

City’s fans who were chanting “Stand up for the champions” at the start of the second half were silenced.

And again with around 20 minutes to go when Smalling drifted into the penalty area and got on the end of Sanchez’s free kick.

“When you make a mistake like that (in the first half) you want an opportunity to make amends and luckily it came today,” Smalling said.

The hosts were denied a penalty when Ashley Young flew into Aguero, and United held on for a memorable win in east Manchester after recovering from a humiliating position.

“We are not as bad as people think we are,” Mourinho said. “I am not such a bad manager as some people think I am, the players are not so bad as people think they are.”