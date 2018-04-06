Warhol’s Elvis portrait could fetch $30M at Christie’s sale

LONDON (AP) — An Andy Warhol painting of Elvis Presley — the pop artist’s only full-length portrait — is for sale with an estimated price tag of around $30 million.

“Double Elvis (Ferus Type)” depicts the hip-swiveling musician holding a revolver, as he appeared in the 1960 movie Western “Flaming Star.” A ghostly duplicate image hovers in the background.

The 1963 black-on-silver portrait is being auctioned by Christie’s in New York on May 17, alongside Warhol’s “Most Wanted Men No. 11, John Joseph H., Jr.”

One of a series of mug shot images created by Warhol for the 1964 New York World’s Fair, it’s also expected to fetch “in the region of $30 million,” Christie’s says.

The portraits are on display at Christie’s London showroom from Friday until Tuesday.

Christie’s contemporary art chairman Alex Rotter said the paintings — of “the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll and the career criminal” — are “very memorable and early examples of Warhol’s profound understanding of fame.”

The record for a Warhol work is $105 million paid for “Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster)” at a 2013 Sotheby’s auction.