Oklahoma teacher walkout stretches into 5th day

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A teachers strike in Oklahoma is stretching into a fifth day, and a state union leader says he doesn’t think pending revenue bills are enough to stop the walkout from extending into next week.

The Senate is expected to consider separate proposals Friday to expand tribal gambling and tax certain internet sales that are expected to generate roughly $40 million annually.

The Oklahoma Education Association’s executive director, David Duvall, says he doesn’t think those are enough to keep teachers from walking out again next week.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin signed legislation last week granting teachers pay raises of about $6,100 as well as tens of millions of new dollars for public schools. But many educators said classrooms need more money and walked out of school to protest at the Capitol.