AP Top Political News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

Friday, April 6, 2018
AP sources: EPA chief spent millions on security and travel

GOP Rep. Farenthold resigns after sexual harassment claims

Trump ally Roger Stone agrees to share docs with Senate

Trump, China escalate trade dispute as markets tumble

White House praises McMaster on his last day

US takes aim at Putin’s allies in Russia with new sanctions

Trump troop request creates opening for governors to say no

Sessions orders ‘zero tolerance’ policy for border crossers

Arizona, Texas send 400 troops to border after Trump’s call

A year after Mar-a-Lago summit, US-China ties are tested

