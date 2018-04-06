3-pound quintuplets born at Phoenix hospital

PHOENIX (AP) — The parents of quintuplets born in Phoenix last month are praising the health care staff who helped them welcome five healthy babies into the world.

Jamie and Skyler Scott welcomed the three girls and two boys on March 21 at Dignity Health St. Joseph Hospital. The babies are at the hospital’s nursery ICU.

The Scotts and their two older sons temporarily moved from Utah to Phoenix in December to get care at St. Joseph’s.

The family has more than 53,000 followers on Facebook and 35,000 on Instagram who tuned in to the pregnancy and the babies’ arrival.

Quintuplets naturally occur in 1 in 55 million pregnancies. The Scotts learned they were welcoming five babies after struggling with infertility.

The Scott babies are the second set of quintuplets born at the hospital in 18 months.