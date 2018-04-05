Remorseful robber turns himself in 90 minutes after heist

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man who robbed a New Orleans bank of $1,100 kept the money for only about 90 minutes before he called the FBI to confess, according to court documents accompanying his guilty plea this week.

Eddie James, 41, entered his plea Wednesday on a bank robbery charge, according to court documents. James faces a possible 20-year prison term when he’s sentenced in August.

On the morning of last Nov. 2, James was on his way to work when he decided to rob the bank in the River Bend area of New Orleans, prosecutors wrote.

Wearing a blue suit, hat and glasses, he walked in and gave the teller a note around 10 a.m. “This is a robbery!! Don’t look up,” the note said, according to court documents. “Put the money in the bag!! Don’t chance it!!”

But at 11:30 a.m., he called the FBI and asked to speak to the investigator handling the robbery. He was transferred to the cellphone of agent Christopher DiMenna, who was still on the scene.

Authorities say James told DiMenna he was having trouble paying his bills and decided to rob the bank. There was no indication in court documents that he was armed. It’s also not clear why he apparently felt remorseful enough to confess so soon.

He has been in custody since November.