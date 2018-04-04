Indiana GOP Senate candidate called Trump ‘vulgar’ in 2016

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana Senate candidate who carries a cardboard cutout of Donald Trump to campaign rallies, dons a “Make America Great Again” hat in a TV ad and ridicules an opponent for being a “Never Trumper” called the eventual president “vulgar, if not profane” in a little-noticed 2016 interview.

During the February 2016 interview with Indianapolis-based WXIN TV, Republican Rep. Todd Rokita explained why he supported Sen. Marco Rubio for president instead of Trump.

“When you see Marco contrasted with Donald Trump — I mean someone who is vulgar, if not profane,” Rokita said. “At some point you have to be presidential. People expect that and you see that in Marco Rubio.”

It’s a stunning contrast to the rhetoric Rokita has employed since launching his primary bid in August for a chance to challenge Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in November. Since then, Rokita — whose campaign slogan is “Defeat the Elite” — has blasted his opponents for not supporting Trump enough, while presenting himself as the one true embodiment of the president’s populist appeal.

Take his most recent TV ad, released Tuesday, which the Washington Post labeled as “The all-consuming tribalism of Trump’s Republican Party, in one 30-second ad.”

In the ad, Rokita attacks primary opponents, fellow Rep. Luke Messer and former state Rep. Mike Braun, as insufficiently supportive of the president.

Rokita labels Braun, who regularly voted in Democratic primaries until 2012, as a RINO — a derisive acronym standing for “Republican In Name Only.”

But he saved his harshest criticism for Messer.

“Luke Messer? He plotted with the ‘Never Trumpers’ to steal the nomination from president Trump. You’ve got to be kidding me,” Rokita says before donning a red “Make America Great Again hat. “I’m Todd Rokita and I’ll proudly stand with our president and Mike Pence to Drain the Swamp.”

A Rokita spokesman declined immediate comment.