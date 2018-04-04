Have you seen the giant bumper stickers around town?

Where have you seen these giant New Country 923 bumper stickers? They’re all over the St. Louis metro…I saw this one at Hwy 270 near Hwy 55. Of course they are billboards and it’s been years since we’ve handed out bumper stickers because most people don’t put bumper stickers on their vehicles. We’ve handed out thousands….maybe millions over the years.

They might’ve ended up on your refrigerator, on your kid’s bedroom wall or in the trash.

It could be partially my fault that we don’t hand them out anymore. Here’s why…we were at an event hanging station banners and ran out of tape. So in a pinch I suggested we use bumper stickers and we did. I was made aware by management that bumper stickers cost $.06 a piece and tape is cheaper. Ugh! So as a convenience to you we’ve proudly posted these “Giant” bumper stickers around town for you to enjoy and to remind you to tune in because you never know when you’ll need the Phrase That Pays! New Country 92.3 Nobody Plays More New Country!

RROOFF!!!

Bo