Farruko accused of hiding $52K in his shoes, luggage

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rican singer Farruko was accused Wednesday of hiding nearly $52,000 in undeclared cash in his luggage and his shoes when he arrived in the U.S. territory via helicopter from a trip to the Dominican Republic.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the singer, whose name is Carlos Efren Reyes, was arrested on charges of failing to declare transportation of monetary instruments in excess of $10,000 and bulk cash smuggling into the United States.

Farruko was initially detained Monday at the Isla Grande airport when agents searched his bags and found the money after he declared he was not carrying more than $10,000, U.S. Attorney Rosa Emilia Rodriguez said. A judge issued an arrest warrant Tuesday and he was detained that evening at his parents’ house in the northern city of Bayamon, Ivan Ortiz, a spokesman for U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement, told The Associated Press.

Farruko was released on $100,000 bond following a court hearing Wednesday afternoon and will be placed under house arrest with an ankle monitor at his home in Miami. He can ask the court for permission to travel if needed.

Another hearing is scheduled for later this month. If found guilty, he could face a maximum fine of $250,000 or up to five years in prison, or both.

Officials at Carbon Fiber Music, an entertainment company that represents the singer, did not return messages for comment. Neither did his spokeswoman, Sujeylee Sola.

Farruko is a well-known reggaeton and trap singer who in 2012 was nominated for the Latin Grammy Award for Best Urban Music Album. He has an upcoming international tour that starts April 19 in Mexico City and ends in Los Angeles on June 30.