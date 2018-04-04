Open
Close
Wednesday, April 4, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top U.S. News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

AP Top U.S. News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack

As Oklahoma teachers strike drags on, frustration mounts

Surgeon general urges Americans to carry overdose antidote

Police: Officers mistake pipe for gun, fatally shoot man

Admirers mourn King, pledge to carry on unfinished work

Federal judge expands tribal ID options for North Dakota

Minneapolis police put teeth in stricter body camera rules

On the brink: US and China threaten tariffs as fears rise

Bill Cosby’s retrial jury mirrors first on gender, race

Michelle Obama headlines women’s leadership conference

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.