AP Top U.S. News at 12:16 a.m. EDT
2018-04-04
Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack
As Oklahoma teachers strike drags on, frustration mounts
Surgeon general urges Americans to carry overdose antidote
Police: Officers mistake pipe for gun, fatally shoot man
Admirers mourn King, pledge to carry on unfinished work
Federal judge expands tribal ID options for North Dakota
Minneapolis police put teeth in stricter body camera rules
On the brink: US and China threaten tariffs as fears rise
Bill Cosby’s retrial jury mirrors first on gender, race
Michelle Obama headlines women’s leadership conference