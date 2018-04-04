Open
Close
Wednesday, April 4, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

AP Top News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

Trump signs proclamation directing troops to secure border

Trump scales back US goals in Syria, leaves future to others

Brazil’s top court: Lula can be jailed for upheld conviction

Facebook scandal affected more users than thought: up to 87M

Congress’ challenge: How to tame industry giant Facebook

Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack

On the brink: US and China threaten tariffs as fears rise

Admirers mourn King, pledge to carry on unfinished work

Bill Cosby’s retrial jury mirrors first on gender, race

Dems, GOP using immigration in House races, but differently

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.