AP Top Business News at 12:22 a.m. EDT
2018-04-04
Facebook scandal affected more users than thought: up to 87M
Congress’ challenge: How to tame industry giant Facebook
On the brink: US and China threaten tariffs as fears rise
Calm after storm: Asian stocks up day after trade war fears
Police: YouTube shooter was calm in interview before attack
The Latest: Facebook CEO to testify in the Senate, too
Nation’s lowest unemployment rate is no paradise for Hawaii
The Latest: Iowa Senator: Trade dispute unfair to US farmers
Clarification: Tax Law-Winners and Losers story