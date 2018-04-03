The Latest: Israeli PM to cancel deal to resettle migrants

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on deal to resettle African migrants in Israel (all times local):

12:00:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has decided to cancel a deal with the United Nations to resettle African migrants in Western nations.

After meeting with angry residents of south Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Netanyahu says he reconsidered after hearing their concerns. Netanyahu faced heavy criticism from nationalist allies, even within his own ruling Likud party.

Netanyahu had announced on national TV that Israel had agreed to cancel the planned expulsion of tens of thousands of African migrants. Under the deal, roughly half of the 35,000 migrants living in Israel would be resettled in the West. But the rest would stay in Israel. But just hours later he reversed course, saying he was putting it on hold.

The issue has divided Israel for a decade and drawn fierce criticism.

___

10:20 a.m.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to put on hold a deal to resettle African migrants in Western nations has drawn both criticism and praise.The deal with the United Nations would see half the 35,000 migrants in Israel relocated. Netanyahu suspended the deal late Monday just hours after announcing it.

Netanyahu is set to meet with Israeli residents of areas with large migrant populations.

Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay called the decision: “sad, troubling and even a little scary that decisions are made that way.”

Gabbay criticized the sudden turnaround on Army Radio on Tuesday questioning if defense decisions are made the same way.

Naftali Bennett, leader of the nationalist Jewish Home party, welcomed the move, calling the deal “very dangerous” for Israel.

Hardliners in Netanyahu’s coalition criticized the deal and pressured Netanyahu to suspend it.