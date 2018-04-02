New police beating video clearly shows chokehold, aftermath

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Newly released video shows a North Carolina police officer putting a pedestrian in a chokehold during an exchange that sparked outrage over use of force.

City officials in Asheville, North Carolina, released body camera footage Monday from multiple officers that provides new angles and the aftermath of the August 2017 encounter.

Earlier this year, a shorter clip obtained by a newspaper sparked anger in the community and helped lead to a felony charge of assault by strangulation against former officer Christopher Hickman.

One of the new clips from an officer arriving as backup appears to show Hickman using both arms to restrain Johnnie Jermaine Rush by his neck. Police have said Hickman put Rush in a chokehold.

A judge ruled a week ago that the new videos could be released.