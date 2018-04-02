EPA says Pruitt’s condo lease didn’t violate ethics rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — An agency ethics official at the Environmental Protection Agency says Administrator Scott Pruitt’s lease of a Capitol Hill condo tied to a prominent fossil-fuels lobbyist didn’t violate federal ethics rules barring officials from accepting gifts.

A memo signed by Kevin Minoli says Pruitt’s $50-a-night rental payments constitute a fair market rate. The memo was dated March 30, the day after ABC News first reported Pruitt lived last year in a condo co-owned by the wife of Steven Hart, a registered lobbyist whose firm pushed EPA to relax pollution regulations. Pruitt’s daughter stayed in a second bedroom while interning at the White House.

Pruitt paid just for nights he occupied the unit, averaging $1,000 a month. Two-bedroom apartments in the neighborhood typically rent for more than twice what Pruitt paid.