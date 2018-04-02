Open
Close
Monday, April 2, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

Kentucky, Oklahoma teachers rally as rebellion grows

Oklahoma teacher: ‘I’d be on food stamps’ without second job

‘Miraculous’: Teen survives 12 hours in Los Angeles sewage

Colorado Senate votes against expelling lawmaker

Police looking at ‘red flags’ before California cliff crash

Trump administration sues California over sales of US land

Mormon leader’s remark on sexual misconduct draws criticism

Dashboard video shows Sacramento sheriff’s car hit protester

Fort Worth police investigate video of black man’s arrest

Migrant caravan raising concerns in US takes break in Mexico

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.