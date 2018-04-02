Open
Close
Monday, April 2, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

AP Top News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

Asians stocks fall on US-China trade tensions, yen rises

Villanova takes title, 79-62 over Michigan behind DiVincenzo

Trump pushes Republicans to use ‘nuclear option’ on border

US opens door to possible Trump-Putin White House meeting

Deadspin video illustrates Sinclair stations’ messaging

Dashboard video shows Sacramento sheriff’s car hit protester

‘Miraculous’: Teen survives 12 hours in Los Angeles sewage

An atypical terror case comes to close with 20-year sentence

US Rep. Esty won’t seek re-election amid harassment queries

Kentucky, Oklahoma teachers rally as rebellion grows

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.