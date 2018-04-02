AP Top News at 12:08 a.m. EDT
2018-04-02
Asians stocks fall on US-China trade tensions, yen rises
Villanova takes title, 79-62 over Michigan behind DiVincenzo
Trump pushes Republicans to use ‘nuclear option’ on border
US opens door to possible Trump-Putin White House meeting
Deadspin video illustrates Sinclair stations’ messaging
Dashboard video shows Sacramento sheriff’s car hit protester
‘Miraculous’: Teen survives 12 hours in Los Angeles sewage
An atypical terror case comes to close with 20-year sentence
US Rep. Esty won’t seek re-election amid harassment queries
Kentucky, Oklahoma teachers rally as rebellion grows