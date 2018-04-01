Talk of the Town – Make-a-Wish Foundation MO and Center for Hearing and Speech

Share this: Facebook

Wishes are more than just a nice thing. A wish experience can be a game-changer for a child with a critical illness. This one belief guides us in everything we do at Make-A-Wish®. It inspires us to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids we serve. It compels us to be creative in exceeding the expectations of every wish kid. It drives us to make our donated resources go as far as possible. Most of all, it’s the founding principle of our vision to grant the wish of every eligible child.The Center for Hearing & Speech provides hearing aids, speech-language therapy as well as vision and hearing screenings to children and adults regardless of their ability to pay. We are an audiology and speech therapy non-profit, serving the Greater St. Louis Region by providing this high-quality, essential care to anyone, of any income level.