Southern California voters to choose new Assembly members

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles-area voters go to the polls Tuesday in special elections to fill three open Assembly seats. Two spots are vacant because lawmakers resigned amid harassment claims. But candidates say sexual misconduct at the Capitol isn’t top-of-mind for most voters.

Candidates and campaign staffers cited homelessness and housing prices as top issues in the area. Several said school safety has also vaulted ahead of harassment as top concern.

Former Assemblymen Raul Bocanegra and Matt Dababneh both resigned amid sexual misconduct accusations. Former Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas resigned last year citing health reasons.

The three men could all be replaced by women.

If any candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote on Tuesday, they win outright. Otherwise the top-two finishers will advance to a June runoff.