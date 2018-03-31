Xavier promotes Travis Steele to coach, replacing Mack

CINCINNATI (AP) — Xavier has hired assistant Travis Steele as its coach, keeping with its custom of promoting from within and maintaining continuity.

Steele has been an assistant at Xavier for 10 seasons, including the last nine on the staff of Chris Mack, who left for Louisville earlier in the week. The 36-year-old Steele becomes the school’s 18th coach.

Steele has been an integral part of the program’s development in the Big East.

The Musketeers won their first Big East regular-season title last season and were ranked as high as No. 3 in the AP poll, a school record. They also received the first No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed in school history, but lost to Florida State in the second round.

___

