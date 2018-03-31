State TV: 4 towns in Syria’s Ghouta to be cleared of rebels

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media is reporting that the last group of opposition fighters and their relatives are getting ready to leave southern parts of eastern Ghouta near the capital Damascus.

State TV said 38 buses have entered the towns of Zamalka, Ein Tarma, Arbeen and Jobar to take more than 1,700 rebels and civilians to the northwestern province of Idlib.

State news agency, SANA, said 38,000 fighters and civilians have headed to Idlib recently.

The transportation is one of the largest displacements since Syria’s conflict began seven years ago.

The move comes as negotiations are still ongoing with the Army of Islam rebel group to leave Douma, the last town in eastern Ghouta.

The government has given an ultimatum for the group to agree on leaving Ghouta by Saturday night.