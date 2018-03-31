Joshua or Parker about to lose ‘0’ in their unbeaten records

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Either Anthony Joshua or Joseph Parker will be within one belt of becoming undisputed world heavyweight champion after they meet in a unification title fight in front of 78,000 fans at Principality Stadium later Saturday.

And someone’s ‘0’ has to go.

Joshua, the WBA and IBF champion from Britain, has won all 20 of his professional fights by knockout and has quickly become one of the superstars of boxing.

Parker, the WBO champion from New Zealand, has won all 24 of his fights — 18 by KO.

This is the only the second heavyweight unification title bout between unbeaten fighters, after Mike Tyson against Tony Tucker in 1987.

WBC champion Deontay Wilder holds the other main heavyweight belt, the WBC’s.

Among the eight fights on the undercard in Cardiff is the WBA bantamweight championship bout between Ryan Burnett and Venezuela’s Yonfrez Parejo.

Alexander Povetkin and David Price fight for the WBA intercontinental heavyweight championship and will become the mandatory challenger for the belt.