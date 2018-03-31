Open
AP Top Sports News at 1:52 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 1:52 a.m. EDT

Michigan D faces toughest test yet with ‘Nova for NCAA title

3s please: Villanova sets F4 record in 95-79 win over Kansas

Wagner, Michigan end Loyola’s run 69-57 in Final Four

NCAA Latest: Villanova-Michigan set for national title game

Sister Jean stays faithful when Loyola’s Final Four run ends

Kansas can’t find a way to slow Villanova’s 3-point barrage

Overtime survivors: Bulldogs, Irish meet for women’s title

Michigan advances to title game despite guards’ struggles

Warriors’ McCaw injured in scary fall as team beats Kings

Karlsson’s short-handed goal lifts Vegas to division title

