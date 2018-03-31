Albanians clash with police over nation’s first toll road

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Authorities say protesters have burned down toll boxes and scuffled with police over Albania’s first-ever toll road.

A peaceful protest of a few hundred people Saturday against the toll road near the Kalimash tunnel in northern Albania turned violent, with protesters throwing stones, then breaking down the pay boxes with bars and setting them ablaze.

Interior Minister Fatmir Xhafaj said 13 policemen were injured in the clashes. Media reported that some protesters were also injured.

Many tourists from neighboring Kosovo, which temporarily blocked the traffic toward the 110-kilometer (70-mile) highway linking Milot, near the Adriatic coast, to the Morine border crossing, travel to Albania to enjoy the seaside they lack at home.

An international consortium will complete a segment link, maintain the road and collect tolls over a 30-year concession.