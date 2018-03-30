Security high in Pakistan’s Swat but Malala visit uncertain

MINGORA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani women’s activist says Malala Yousafzai, who is back in Pakistan for the first time since the Taliban shot her in 2012, is hoping to visit her Swat Valley hometown but that the trip depends on security clearances from the government.

Security was visibly beefed up on Friday in Mingora, Yousafzai’s hometown, but authorities wouldn’t confirm whether the Nobel Peace Prize laureate would be arriving there.

Activist Adnan Tabassum, also from Swat, says she met with Yousafzai on Thursday in Islamabad and that Malala told her she wants to travel to Swat to see her former schools friends and relatives.

According to Tabassum, 20-year-old Malala has asked authorities to allow her to go to Shangla village in Swat, where a school has been built by the Malala Fund.