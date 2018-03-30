Kin of Japanese abducted to NKorea want Trump to help

TOKYO (AP) — Families of Japanese nationals abducted to North Korea decades ago have urged Japan’s leader to persuade President Donald Trump to help win the abductees’ release during his summit with North Korea’s leader.

Trump expects to meet Kim Jong Un by the end of May, though North Korea hasn’t confirmed its interest.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit the U.S. in April for talks with Trump, likely after Kim’s summit April 27 with South Korea’s president.

The abductees’ families on Friday urged Abe to seek Trump’s help, as this could be their last chance to win their loved ones’ release.

North Korea has acknowledged abducting 13 Japanese citizens and allowed five of them to visit Japan in 2002 — and they stayed — but said the other eight had died.