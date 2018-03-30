Court: government can’t block immigrant teens from abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal court in Washington is telling the Trump administration the government can’t interfere with the ability of pregnant teens who are in the country illegally and being held in federal custody to obtain abortions.

The court issued an order Friday evening barring the government from “interfering with or obstructing” pregnant immigrant children in federal custody from accessing abortion counseling or abortions, among other things, while a lawsuit proceeds.

Lawyers for the Department of Health and Human Services, which is responsible for sheltering children who illegally enter the country unaccompanied by a parent, had said the department has a policy of “refusing to facilitate” abortions.

The American Civil Liberties Union brought a lawsuit. Judge Tanya Chutkan also Friday allowed the case to go forward as a class-action lawsuit.