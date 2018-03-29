The Latest: Family arrives for funeral of man shot by police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black man in Sacramento (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

The family of an unarmed black man who was fatally shot by Sacramento police has arrived at a church for his funeral.

At least two family members are wearing red and black T-shirts honoring Stephon Clark.

The Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to speak at Thursday’s funeral for the 22-year-old Clark at the Bayside of South Sacramento church.

Clark’s wooden, closed casket is positioned front and center at the church and topped with a red and green floral display.

City officials are bracing for more protests.

___

10:55 a.m.

Mourners are arriving for the funeral of an unarmed black man who was fatally shot by Sacramento police responding at night to reports of someone breaking car windows.

A red ribbon using Clark’s nickname says, “We Love You Big Poppa.” A white heart floral display has a red ribbon saying “Rest in Power” while another says “#Stephon Clark.”

The church has seating for about 360 people and there’s an overflow room for 150 more.

___

9:45 a.m.

The brother of an unarmed black man fatally shot by police in Sacramento has issued an apology to Mayor Darrell Steinberg for disrupting a City Council meeting.

Stevante Clark told TV station ABC10 (KXTV) that the mayor deserves respect.

During Tuesday night’s council meeting, Clark jumped onto a desk in front of the mayor and led chants.

Clark also told the station he is grateful for protests over the killing of his brother Stephon but does not support demonstrations that block fans from entering the arena where the NBA’s Sacramento Kings play their games.

The Kings have shown support for Stephon Clark’s family, including creating an education fund for his children and partnering with Black Lives Matter and community leaders seeking to improve Sacramento’s black community.

___

8:05 a.m.

The Sacramento Kings basketball team says it is partnering with Black Lives Matter and is creating an education fund for the children of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man fatally shot by police in California’s capital city.

The statement posted on the Kings’ website follows protests over the killing that have twice blocked fans from entering Golden 1 Center, the NBA team’s downtown arena.

The Kings also say they are partnering with a group of local leaders called “Build. Black. Coalition.” to support what it terms “transformational change” for black communities in Sacramento.

Clarks’ funeral is scheduled Thursday. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver a eulogy.

___

11:15 p.m.

A funeral will be held today for a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by police in California’s capital city, which is on edge after days of unrest.

The Rev. Al Sharpton plans to give the eulogy for Stephon Clark at Thursday’s funeral at Bayside of South Sacramento church.

Some mourners are predicting increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

Family members and authorities are calling for calm.

Two Sacramento police officers who were responding to a report of someone breaking car windows fatally shot Clark in his grandparents’ backyard. Police say they thought Clark was holding a gun. He was found with a cellphone.

Some have called for the officers to face criminal charges.