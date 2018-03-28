Stocks veering between gains and losses in afternoon trade

U.S. stock indexes veered between gains and losses late Wednesday afternoon as the recent run of choppy trading continued. Technology companies, which led a steep decline a day earlier, were weighing on the market the most. Amazon, Netflix and other consumer-focused companies also posted losses, while energy stocks fell in tandem with oil prices. Drugstore chains and health care stocks were headed higher.

KEEPING SCORE: After wobbling between gains and losses for much of the day, the benchmark S&P 500 index was up 4 points, or 0.2 percent, at 2,617 as of 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 89 points, or 0.4 percent, to 23,940. The Nasdaq composite slid 24 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,983. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 2 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,511. More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

THE QUOTE: “Tech has had such a tremendous run-up and has outperformed some of the other sectors,” said Erik Davidson, chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Private Bank. “There may be other areas now that are more attractive, and we’ve seen some strength recently in some of the more defensive-oriented sectors.”

TECH IN TROUBLE: Losses in technology companies, which led the market’s steep sell-off on Tuesday, continued to weigh on the market Wednesday. Software company Red Hat slid $8.04, or 5.2 percent, to $146.38. Facebook, which has taken a beating in recent days over privacy concerns, was up 0.7 percent after the social media giant said it is giving its privacy tools a makeover. The move is a response to criticisms over its data practices and the prospect of tighter European regulations in the coming months. The stock gained $1.07 to $153.29.

BIG DECLINERS: Consumer goods and services stocks also fell sharply. Amazon lost $68.05, or 4.5 percent, to $1,429.19 after Axios, citing anonymous sources, reported Wednesday that President Donald Trump has wondered aloud if there was a way to “go after” Amazon with antitrust or competition law. Netflix also declined, shedding $12.79, or 4.3 percent, to $287.90.

ROUGH ROAD: Tesla fell 7 percent after Moody’s downgraded the electric car maker’s credit rating. The move piles more pain on Tesla, whose stock has been pummeled by news that authorities will investigate a fatal crash that involved a Tesla electric SUV equipped with a semi-autonomous control system. The stock lost $19.56 to $259.62.

PRESCRIPTION FOR GROWTH: Walgreens Boots Alliance gained 2.5 percent after the largest U.S. drugstore chain reported quarterly earnings and revenue that came in ahead of analysts’ forecasts. The stock rose $1.67 to $67.63. Investors also bid up shares in CVS Health, which climbed $2.06, or 3.4 percent, to $62.66.

TAKEOVER TALK: Irish drugmaker Shire Plc jumped 12.4 percent after Japanese rival Takeda said it’s considering a takeover offer. Takeda said that buying Shire would enhance its R&D and its reach into the U.S. Shire’s U.S.-listed shares climbed $16.03 to $144.90.

A GOOD STRETCH: Lululemon Athletica jumped 9.7 percent after the seller of premium yoga wear reported strong results for its fourth quarter and also released an upbeat outlook. The stock gained $7.60 to $86.31.

WINNING DECOR: Shares in RH, the operator of Restoration Hardware, vaulted 23.1 percent after the home furnishings retailer reported earnings that easily beat analysts’ forecasts. The stock rose $17.36 to $92.67.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 87 cents, or 1.3 percent, to settle at $64.38 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 58 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $69.53 per barrel in London.

In other energy futures trading, heating oil dropped 1 cent to $2.01 a gallon. Wholesale gasoline was little changed at $2.01 a gallon. Natural gas dropped 2 cents to $2.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.

The slide in oil prices weighed on energy sector stocks. Occidental Petroleum gave up $2.69, or 4.1 percent, to $63.13.

BOND YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.77 percent from 2.78 percent late Tuesday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 106.88 yen from 105.54 yen Tuesday. The euro fell to $1.2313 from $1.2402.

METALS: Gold fell $17.80, or 1.3 percent, to $1,324.20 an ounce. Silver dropped 29 cents to $16.25 an ounce. Copper was little changed at $3 a pound.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany’s DAX lost 0.3 percent, while France’s CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.6 percent. Indexes in Asia finished lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 sank 1.3 percent and South Korea’s Kospi slid 1.3 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slumped 2.5 percent. Stocks in Taiwan, Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries also fell.