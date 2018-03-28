10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. WHO’S LATEST CABINET MEMBER HEADING FOR EXIT

Trump fires Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within his own agency.

2. ECONOMY’S WHEELS SPIN FASTER

U.S. GDP grew at a solid 2.9 percent annual rate in the final three months of last year, a sharp upward revision that caps three quarters of the fastest growth in more than a decade.

3. PRESSURE ON PRESIDENT RAMPS UP

Porn actress Stormy Daniels wants Trump to answer her attorney’s questions under oath about a pre-election payment aimed at keeping her quiet about their alleged tryst.

4. WHERE BIZARRE ATTACK TOOK PLACE

British police say that the Russian ex-spy and his daughter left critically ill in a nerve agent attack were probably poisoned at the front door of their home in southwestern England.

5. HELP FOR ENDANGERED WHALE ON WAY

Canada is establishing a permanent speed limit in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in hopes of protecting the highly endangered North Atlantic right whale.

6. WHAT’S RAISING PRIVACY CONCERNS

Some 60 companies including such leading brands as Subway, Sprint and the NFL are joining forces to help each other follow you around online.

7. ‘A TRUE SURPRISE’

Unseen mysterious dark matter is supposed to be 28 percent of the universe — but astronomers have found a strange galaxy where there is no dark matter.

8. ASSANGE LOSES INTERNET CONNECTION

Ecuador’s government is cutting off the WikiLeaks founder’s communications outside the nation’s embassy in London.

9. WHICH REBOOT OPENED BIG

Viewers were eager to see ABC’s reboot of “Roseanne,” with an estimated 18.4 million tuning in to the show’s debut.

10. PLAY BALL!

The major league baseball season gets underway, with the Houston Astros taking the field as World Series champions for the first time.