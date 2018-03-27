Train’s arrival in Beijing raises speculation of Kim visit

BEIJING (AP) — The arrival of a special train in Beijing and heavy security at a guesthouse where prominent North Koreans have stayed have raised speculation that Kim Jong Un is making his first visit to China as the North’s leader.

Kim has summits planned with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in late April and with President Donald Trump by May. China has been one of North Korea’s most important allies.

A convoy of official Chinese cars was seen leaving the east gate of guesthouse Tuesday, heading in the direction of government offices and the city’s two train stations.

A staffer with the Chinese foreign ministry’s press office responded to a question about Kim’s possible presence in Beijing by saying, “So far, I am not aware of the situation you mentioned.”