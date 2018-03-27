Senator asks NRA to detail foreign donors, spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. senator wants the National Rifle Association to turn over information about funding it receives from foreign sources and how it spends that money.

Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon asked the group on Tuesday for a detailed breakdown of their media expenditures in the past three years purchased with foreign money.

The ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee says he also wants communications and other internal NRA metrics regarding those media campaigns.

NRA attorney John Frazer wrote to Wyden last week that the tax-exempt group receives some foreign funding. He said none of the money is spent on elections.

A left-leaning advocacy group has asked the Federal Election Commission to investigate whether an ally of Russia’s president gave to the group during the 2016 presidential campaign.