North Dakota tries to establish Theodore Roosevelt library

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Theodore Roosevelt credited his time hunting and ranching in North Dakota with shaping him into the man who would become the nation’s 26th president.

Now, enthusiasts are working to establish a Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in the North Dakota Badlands where he spent nearly four years in the late 1800s.

They acknowledge it will be a challenge, but they’re working to raise $100 million and are digitizing Roosevelt’s papers. State and local government has contributed $15 million.

The library would be in Dickinson, with the museum about a half-hour drive away in Medora, a tourist town on the doorstep of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Great-great grandson Kermit Roosevelt III says the goal is to show the many sides of Teddy Roosevelt — politician, soldier, outdoorsman, scholar.