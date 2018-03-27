10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRAIN’S ARRIVAL IN BEIJING SPARKS SPECULATION OF KIM VISIT

If it was Kim Jong Un, it would be his first known trip outside of North Korea since the death of his father seven years ago. It was a short visit, whoever it was, with a further flurry of activity at the train station.

2. HOW TO GET NOTICED IN TRUMP’S DC

With suggestive statements, cryptic tweets, provocative lawsuits and must-see TV interviews, the president’s political foils are using some of his own tactics to grab the spotlight.

3. #METOO MOVEMENT SPREADING TO PENITENTIARIES

State legislatures, corrections officials and the federal government are acting to rectify the lack of feminine hygiene supplies in jails and prisons.

4. WHAT MCCONNELL WANTS TO ‘PARDON’

The Senate majority leader wants to legalize hemp, saying it’s time to free the plant from its ties to marijuana and let it take root as a legitimate crop.

5. WHY FACEBOOK’S ANDROID APP WAS ABLE TO COLLECT DATA

The short answer is Google, which allowed the social network to siphon off records of who its users were contacting — and when.

6. RUSSIAN MALL FIRE WAS ‘CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE, SLOPPINESS’

Those are the words of Vladimir Putin as thousands rallied in a Siberian city to demand an investigation into the blaze that killed at least 64 people, many of them children.

7. CHIEF FIGURE IN SCHOOL SEGREGATION CASE DIES

Linda Brown, the Kansas girl at the center of the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down racial segregation in schools, was 75.

8. NEW CARS GETTING SELF-DRIVING SAFETY FEATURES

Car and tech companies are rolling out laser sensors, artificial intelligence and systems that slow cars ahead of curves and construction zones.

9. WHAT IS ‘TRULY ALARMING’ TO SCIENTISTS

The winter calving season for critically endangered right whales has nearly ended with zero newborns spotted in the U.S. Southeast in the past four months.

10. CONTINUITY PAYING OFF FOR RAPTORS

Toronto, closing in on the No. 1 spot in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, is nearing a franchise-record win total and has a core driven by past playoff shortcomings.