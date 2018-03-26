Trump fundraiser sues Qatar, lobbyists over email hack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top fundraiser for President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the state of Qatar and lobbyists working for Qatar.

Elliott Broidy alleges they hacked his and his wife’s emails as part of an ongoing battle between the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. He says Qatar’s lobbying team in Washington then pushed the emails to journalists in an effort to discredit him.

The lawsuit is the latest volley in an ongoing battle involving the UAE, Qatar and a host of Washington power players.

Agents working with special counsel Robert Mueller detained Broidy’s business associate George Nader in January.

The Associated Press reported Monday that Nader wired $2.5 million to Broidy for an influence campaign he was coordinating in Washington that accused Qatar of being a state sponsor of terrorism.