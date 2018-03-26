Family says man killed by deputy was not in his right mind

DALLAS (AP) — The sister of an unarmed Houston man fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy says her brother’s depression had escalated in the almost two years since his estranged wife allegedly drowned his two young children in her bathtub.

Kita Thomas told KPRC-TV in Houston that her brother, Danny Ray Thomas “was not in his right mind” as she watched cellphone video recorded by civilian witnesses to the March 22 shooting.

The deputy had responded to an altercation started after Thomas was seen wandering in the street with his pants around his ankles, hitting cars with his hands as they passed and talking to himself.