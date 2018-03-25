The Latest: Last 2 Final Four spots big for office pools

The Latest on the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

1:30 p.m.

The last half of the Elite Eight will go a long way toward determining the winners of March Madness pools across the country.

Unlike the South and West regions, plenty of brackets have Villanova and Kansas or Duke reaching the Final Four. The biggest long shot for casual fans on Sunday is Texas Tech, a Final Four pick on less than 5 percent of brackets in Yahoo and ESPN contests.

Contrast that with Villanova, which was picked to go to San Antonio on nearly 60 percent of ESPN brackets and 70 percent of Yahoo brackets.

Kansas and Duke each have about 30 percent support to the Final Four, and only one will make it in.

___

1 p.m.

The upstarts had their fun on the left side of the bracket. Now the final two of the Final Four will be determined by the high seeds on the right.

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Duke in a blueblood showdown in Omaha for the Midwest Region title. No. 1 Villanova and No. 3 Texas Tech in Boston to take the East.

Should make for a fun Sunday.

The Jayhawks and Blue Devils are among the premier programs in college basketball, combining for eight national championships.

The East final is for you if you like defensive basketball.

Villanova is known for its 3-point shooting and rightly so, but the Wildcats have dominated defensively as they’ve made their way through the bracket. Texas Tech (27-9) has used its depth and length to wear opponents down, allowed 66 points or less through three games of the NCAA Tournament.

___

