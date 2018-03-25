Talk of the Town – Mosaics Fine Art Festival & Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Reddit

Pinterest



Established in 1992, the MOSAICS Fine Art Festival Association was established to create and foster diversity and vitality of the arts and to broaden the availability, education, participation and appreciation of the arts throughout the community through the formulation of an Art Festival. We present a professional exhibition to show case the local and regional artists, while also stimulating and educating the community. The MOSAICS Fine Art Festival has an interesting diversity of artwork produced by a mix of emerging, mid-career and established artists in all media. The MOSAICS Fine Art Festival is unique in its approach to educating children and adults in how art can enhance their lives. To the community, our program offers cultural advantages and great places for families to live, learn, and play, free of charge.The Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic envisions a community in which pets are not euthanized just because they are homeless. The only way to control dog and cat overpopulation and the euthanizing of adoptable animals is by decreasing birth rates. The Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic mission is to reduce pet overpopulation by providing an effective, accessible and affordable spay/neuter option. Our mission is also to educate both pet owners and non-pet owners about the benefits of spay and neutering companion animals. By reducing the number of unwanted dogs and cats that are born, we will also reduce the number that enter local shelters, only to be euthanized.