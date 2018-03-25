Southeast Asia’s Grab buys Uber’s regional business

Fast growing ridesharing, food delivery and financial services business Grab says it is acquiring Uber’s Southeast Asian business operations.

The company said Monday that Uber will in turn take a 27.5 percent stake in Singapore-based Grab and its CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, will join Grab’s board.

Grab’s CEO and co-founder Anthony Tan said the acquisition marks the beginning of a new era in using mobile businesses to provide transport, food delivery, payments and other financial services across the region.

The release said Uber drivers will switch to the Grab online platform.

Grab now provides services in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia. It says it is offering access to five million drivers and agents and its app has been downloaded onto more than 90 million devices.