In Egypt’s election, turnout provides the only suspense

CAIRO (AP) — This week’s presidential election in Egypt is not about who wins — that was settled long ago — but about how many people bother to cast ballots.

Authorities hope that enough people will vote for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to lend legitimacy to an election in which the only other candidate is an obscure politician who has made no effort to challenge him.

A number of other presidential hopefuls stepped forward earlier this year, including some who might have attracted a sizable protest vote. But they were all either arrested or pressured to withdraw, making this the least competitive election since the 2011 uprising raised hopes of democratic change.