Zeuge retains WBA super middle belt from Ekpo by TKO2

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Tyron Zeuge stopped Isaac Ekpo in the second round of their rematch to retain his WBA super middleweight title on Saturday.

Ekpo was only saved by the bell in the first round and referee Mark Nelson stopped the bout in the next after Zeuge knocked the Nigerian challenger to the canvas with a series of right blows to the head.

The unbeaten German improved to 22-0-1 (12 KOs), while Ekpo dropped to 32-4 (25 KOs).

Zeuge, trained by former two-time world champion Juergen Braehmer, won their previous bout almost a year ago to the day, when the fight was stopped in the fifth round due to a large cut above his eye from a clash of heads in the third. Zeuge won by unanimous decision after the ring doctor twice intervened.