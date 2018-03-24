Thousands expected to leave second pocket in Syria’s Ghouta

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media is reporting that some 7,000 members of a rebel group and their relatives are getting ready to leave eastern Ghouta near the capital Damascus to opposition-held areas north of the country.

The government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media says that a corridor is being prepared for Faylaq al-Rahman members and their relatives to leave the towns of Zamalka, Arbeen, Ein Tarma and Jobar.

Saturday’s planned departure toward northern Syria comes a day after an agreement was reached between Faylaq al-Rahman and the Russians to evacuate the second of three pockets held by opposition fighters in eastern Ghouta.

The evacuations come after thousands streamed out of Harasta, the first pocket after a similar negotiated deal for the evacuation of armed fighters and civilians.